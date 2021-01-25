Demars Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,247,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $328.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.