Demars Financial Group LLC Invests $12.16 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 175,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.6% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.19. 18,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,086. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.52 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.557 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.