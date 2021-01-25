Demars Financial Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.67. 95,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,062. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.