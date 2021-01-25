Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000.

NASDAQ BLCN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,464. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69.

