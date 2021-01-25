Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,773 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 83.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after acquiring an additional 449,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.88. The company had a trading volume of 79,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.04. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.