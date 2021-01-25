Demars Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $402.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.10. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $419.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

