DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Up 6%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $45.48. Approximately 1,463,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,351,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. William Blair started coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $891.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $601,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in DermTech during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DermTech by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

