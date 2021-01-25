Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,850 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 35,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,838. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

