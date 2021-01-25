Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $14.74 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.75. 388,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,271,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

