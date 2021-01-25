Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 458,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

