Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 11,650 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,001. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

