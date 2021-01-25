Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,813 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,789 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $21,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.97. 121,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,924. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

