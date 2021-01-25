Desire 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,191.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $16,324.06 and approximately $13,191.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,794.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.26 or 0.04174519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00426708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.63 or 0.01348118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.00547679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00431300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00275266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023153 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.