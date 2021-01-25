Desjardins Cuts The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target to $3.75

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Valens from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of The Valens stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The Valens has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

The Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

