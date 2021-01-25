Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $49.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 509,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and have sold 50,138 shares worth $2,176,120. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $82,093,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $17,505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 37.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 342,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 143,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

