Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $240.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.94.

WEX opened at $201.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.39 and a 200 day moving average of $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of WEX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

