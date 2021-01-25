Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. Entain has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

