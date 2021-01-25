Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $474.25.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $569.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $573.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ASML by 189.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after acquiring an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ASML by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,293,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,501,000 after acquiring an additional 103,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.