Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.81 ($16.24).

ETR PSM opened at €14.40 ($16.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of €14.34 ($16.86). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.35.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

