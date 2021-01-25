Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

DTCWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of DTCWY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,579. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

