Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Decreased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. 14,872,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,431,229. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.