DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $224.00

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $224.00, but opened at $212.50. DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) shares last traded at $216.50, with a volume of 18,192 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43. The company has a market capitalization of £538.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.52.

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

