Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGEAF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of DGEAF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

