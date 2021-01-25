Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €60.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.89 ($62.22).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €53.34 ($62.75) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €51.40 ($60.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €45.00 and its 200 day moving average is €39.92. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

