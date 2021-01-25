Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. 568,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,741. The company has a market cap of $217.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.