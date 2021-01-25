Digital Gold Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.08 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $58.99 or 0.00182125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $798,151.24 and approximately $1.08 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00129031 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00277673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038371 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

