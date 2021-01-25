Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.