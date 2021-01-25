Digitalcoin Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $60,061.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,569.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.25 or 0.04105881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00424595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.08 or 0.01342007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00547653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.00423959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00275761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023091 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,882,728 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

