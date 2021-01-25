Digitex City Price Down 33.3% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00069909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.05 or 0.00740935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.51 or 0.04177624 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news.

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

