Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Down 20.9% This Week

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Digitex Token has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.00733094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.04172329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com.

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

