Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $92.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after buying an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

