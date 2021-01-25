Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.39.

DFS opened at $92.27 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

