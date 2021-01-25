Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,437 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $26,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 553,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,111,000 after buying an additional 197,197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 111,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

