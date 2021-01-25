DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DISH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

