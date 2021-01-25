Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Buys 1,980 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,686. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

