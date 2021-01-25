Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.2% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Walmart by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.89. 211,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $412.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

