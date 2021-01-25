Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 320,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 352,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 188,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

