Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 3.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fastenal by 86.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Fastenal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Fastenal by 24.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

