Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 35 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,494,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $372.99. The company had a trading volume of 46,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.45 and a 200-day moving average of $337.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

