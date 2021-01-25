Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

DC stock opened at GBX 115.90 ($1.51) on Thursday. Dixons Carphone plc has a 1-year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.30 ($1.96). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

