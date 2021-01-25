DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,284 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 73.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 703,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $43.71 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Knight Equity boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

