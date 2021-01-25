DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

