DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

SEE stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

