DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE CXO opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Concho Resources

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

