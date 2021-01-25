DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.