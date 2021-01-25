DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.70 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,902 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

