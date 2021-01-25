DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,880 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $320,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $123.71 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -317.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

