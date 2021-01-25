Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $125.50 million and $22,249.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033856 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.