DogeCash (DOGEC) Reaches Market Cap of $383,528.96

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. DogeCash has a market cap of $383,528.96 and $36,585.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013364 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 300.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,960,418 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

