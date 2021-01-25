Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 327.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.65. The company had a trading volume of 66,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.27. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

